Colombian midfielder James Rodriguez has refused to speculate about his future beyond this season, saying he is focused only on performing well for Bayern Munich.

Rodriguez has struggled for form and fitness since joining the German club on a two-year loan deal from Real Madrid in July 2017.

"My present is with Bayern Munich, I have a contract with them until June," Rodriguez told reporters here on Thursday. "I'm fine there, I'm calm. In June we will see what happens but right now I am only thinking about Bayern."

Rodriguez said he is recovering steadily from a knee ligament injury and hopes to return to full fitness early in 2019.

He denied reports of a rift between the players and coach Niko Kovac following the team's unimpressive start to the season.

Bayern Munich are currently third in the Bundesliga standings, six points behind leaders Borussia Dortmund approaching the season's midway point.

"Bayern has a healthy squad that is good together, and there is no issue at all with Kovac," the playmaker added.