Share:

LONDON:- British’s National Crime Agency (NCA) Thursday indicted Nasir Jamshed for his role in the last year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) spot-fixing scandal. According to a statement issued by the NCA, Jamshed was one of the three men charged with bribery offences. “Three men have been charged with bribery offences as part of a NCA investigation into cricket match spot-fixing in tournaments organised by national cricket boards from Pakistan and Bangladesh,” the British agency said. Jamshed along with the other two personnel were served with written summonses charging them on two accounts of bribery. The three will appear before Manchester Magistrates Court on January 15.–Agencies