MIRPUR (AJK)-Jammu Kashmir National Front (JKNF) has strongly condemned the acts of prolonging the detention of those languishing in India’s notorious Tihar jail in New Delhi including its chairman, Nayeem Khan.

A party spokesperson said in a statement on Thursday that even after passing one-and-a-half-year, agencies have not succeeded in proving anything against the said imprisoned leaders.

The JKNF spokesman continued that party chairman, Nayeem Khan, senior freedom leaders - Shabir Shah, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Peer Saifullah, Ayaz Akbar, Mairaj ul din Kalwal, Shahidul Islam, Farooq Ahmad Dar alias Bitta Karratay, Syeda Aasia Andrabi, Fehmeeda Sofi, Nahida Nasreen, Zahoor Wattali (Businessman) and others including the two sons of Syed Salahuddin are languishing in Tihar jail and agencies have miserably failed to prove anything against them despite producing so called charge sheets in courts. The irony is that courts did not release Farooq Dar even on his mother’s death recently which proves that Kashmiris are facing political revenge at every level.

He said that it is more painful that courts are taking too long in completing the trial of the incarcerated leaders who have been arrested in fake and fabricated cases either by agencies . The courts, it seems are being deceived by the agencies successfully get one after another dates for trials from courts. This is how the incarceration of the resistance leaders including Nayeem Khan is being prolonged and justice is continuously denied.

The National Front spokesman strongly condemned the fresh arrests of leaders in Srinagar and booking them in notorious acts. He said that authorities have already booked all the jails in and outside Jammu Kashmir and fresh arrests are being made to curb and crush the deep rooted political aspirations of the people. However, New Delhi has repeatedly experienced that after every suppressive measure, the freedom sentiment of Kashmiri people has come clearer and people have even strongly demanded the resolution of the long pending Kashmir dispute.

11 ORPHAN STUDENTS LEAVE FOR UMRAH

As many as 11 orphan students of Mirpur-based Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust (KORT) and Educational Complex Mirpur, the largest housing-cum-educational complex in South Asia, exclusively meant for the rehabilitation of orphan and shelter-less children, Wednesday left for performing Umrah. The KORT will meet all of the expenditures to get blessed these innocent orphan and shelter-less kids.

Founder Chairman of the Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust (KORT) Ch. Akhter, who is also accompanying the teenage students to perform Umrah told reporters, while leaving for Islamabad for onward flying for Jeddah, said that the nomination of the 11 lucky orphan students including Irfan Batti, Danayal, M. Jabeer, Zain Shabbir, Madasar Bashir, Ariba Khursheed, Syeda Maryam, Khazina Latif, Fiza Hameed, FArzeena Kouser and Ghazal Mahnoor, came through a secret ballot conducted to pick up from about 250 regular male and female students of the recently-constructed mega KORT Educational complex located at Akhter Abad, in outskirt of Mirpur city. Besides, two of the KORT staffers including Sohail Rasheed and Mrs. Shazia Fazal would also be among those lucky students of the KORT Educational Complex after they also were nominated through secret ballot to perform the greatest blessing of Allah, The Almighty, for visiting His home for performing Umrah.

The Chairman KORT underlined that most of the fortunate students picked up through ballot for performing Umrah are of teen age studying in class 8th and 9thin the KORT educational complex. He underlined that the full expenditures for performing Umrah by these lucky students will be contributed from the general donations provided by philanthropists to the Institution.

Members of the Governing Body of KORT Muhammad Shakeel, Sheikh Arshad Hussain and Ch. Muhammad Hanif (former Chairman MDA) congratulated the lucky orphan students, highlighting this great gestur, extended by the management of the KORT.

KORT was established soon after the deadly earthquake of October 8, 2005 in Azad Jammu Kashmir that left hundreds of children orphan and shelter less.

Initially over 150 children of different ages, rendered orphan and shelter less, were housed in the shelter home created single handedly by a UK-based Kashmir origin British young philanthropist Ch. Muhammad Akhter - with the massive fund-raising drive both in AJK and Britain for providing shelter to the victims of the killer earthquake who were rendered homeless and orphans following the death of their parents in the catastrophe.

The KORT has recently completed over Rs. 270 million grand educational and housing complex at Jarri Kass near the city over an area of 250 kanal of land. “In the second phase of the mega project, two separate state of the art 500-bed hostel blocks each would be constructed from orphan boys and orphan girls adjacent to the same location, Ch. Akhter said while responding to questions. The Complex is currently providing quality educational facilities to the Secondary School Certificate level to over 250 orphan inmates of the complex, the largest in entire South East Asia.

Meanwhile, a journalist Ejaz Khaksar of local Daily newspaper was also picked up, through secret ballot during the news briefing, for performing Umrah on the personal expenditures by the KORT founder Ch. Muhammad Akhter, accompanying similar number of the KORT students next year.