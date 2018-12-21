Share:

Islamabad - The Afghan government has released nine members of the Haqqani network, including the younger brother of the group’s current leader Sirajuddin Haqqani, under President Ashraf Ghani’s “Road Map” for peace in the war-torn country, Geo News reported on Thursday.

The report cited sources privy to the Afghan peace talks as saying that the Taliban had demanded the release of some key leaders two days ago. The prisoners who were released by the Afghan government included Sirajuddin Haqqani’s brother Anas. The move was the result of a dialogue between the Taliban and the US in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Anas is the youngest son of the founder of the Haqqani network Jalaluddin Haqqani. He was arrested by the Afghan intelligence on October 14, 2014 from Afghanistan’s Khost province.

On Monday, representatives from the Afghan Taliban met officials from the US in the UAE in a bid to find shared ground to end the 17-year war in Afghanistan. The meeting also included representatives from Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Meanwhile, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad, in an interview with TOLOnews on Thursday, said Taliban have accepted that they cannot win by warfare and that political settlement should be sought for ending the crisis in the country.

Khalilzad said in the Abu Dhabi talks, they discussed with Taliban representatives on announcing a three-month ceasefire and Taliban representatives have said they would consult with their leaders in this regard.

Khalilzad said they did not hold discussions on changing the political system and Afghanistan’s internal affairs, but added that Taliban have reached a point where they cannot win through warfare, and that political options should be sought for putting an end to the current situation.

“Taliban said there is no military solution, we cannot defeat you. We first should sit with the US and then with the Afghan government to resolve the problem,” said Khalilzad.

Khalilzad said “I think they (Taliban) made a mistake in not meeting the Afghan government delegation in UAE. The countries, which were present there, their reactions to this stance of Taliban was very negative, and questions were raised on whether the Taliban really wanted peace.”

According to Khalilzad, the release of Taliban’s prisoners including Anas Haqqani, son of the founder of Haqqani network Jalaluddin Haqqani, who is in an Afghan government prison, was also discussed in Abu Dhabi.

Khalilzad said after reaching a peace deal with Taliban, the presence of the US in Afghanistan would somehow change.

“We talked about a ceasefire. The Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates’ suggestion was that negotiations should be held on all issues for three months and a ceasefire should be announced during the negotiations,” Khalilzad said.

Khalilzad also said Trump’s administration had promised the Americans that the Afghan war would end, but if the war continues, Washington would stand with the Afghan people.

Khalilzad also praised Pakistan for its recent efforts in the Abu Dhabi peace talks.

In the meantime, a number of Afghan politicians and former Jihadi leaders on Thursday met with Khalilzad in former president Hamid Karzai’s house in Kabul.

Sources told TOLOnews that Khalilzad asked the politicians and leaders to create unity in the Afghan peace negotiating team.