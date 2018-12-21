Share:

KUALA LUMPUR : A survey has found that the number of e-wallet users in Malaysia increased to 52.9 per cent of the respondents in October this year compared with 24.3 per cent in February.

E-commerce marketplace Carousell said the survey also recorded a three-fold increase in the number of respondents from 202 in February to 731 in October, which pointed to a sharp increase in interest towards e-wallet usage in the country.

In a statement Thursday, Carousell Malaysia Country Head Tang Siew Wai said the survey had discovered a segment of users kept more than US$59.77 (RM250) in their e-wallets, which indicated a sizeable segment of frequent e-wallet users.

“More than 50 per cent of Carousellers are e-wallet users,” he said.