Share:

KAMALIA-Rana Abdul Wahid, a resident of Mohallah Jandiwala Kamalia, was shot dead by an unknown gunman when he was outside his grocery store here the other day. As per eye-witnesses, Abdul Wahid stood outside his shop when a gunman arrived on foot and started firing at him with a handgun. The victim was taken to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Kamalia and was later shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital, Toba Tek Singh in critical condition. DPO Toba Tek Singh took notice of the incident and has formed a team headed by DSP Kamalia, who is busy investigating the incident.