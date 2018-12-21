Share:

KARACHI - Gunmen shot dead a man and his son for putting up resistance in Surjani Town police precincts on Thursday.

The incident took place at Saiful Marri Goth in the limits of Surjani Town police station. Police officials said that two people were brought to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital with injuries where two of them succumbed to their injuries during treatment. The victims were later identified as 55-year-old Anwar Masih and his son Salman Masih, 23. Police officials said that deceased Anwar was an employee of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation. His elder son Adnan alias Shan Masih was also present at the scene but he only received minor injuries during scuffle with the suspects.

Police officials said that Anwar’s elder son was returning home from his shop and he was intercepted by four suspects armed with sophisticated weapons when he reached near home. A scuffle between Adnan and the suspects erupted.

Hearing the shouting, Adnan’s younger brother and father came out of the house and tried to catch the suspects. On this, the suspects opened indiscriminate fire at them. The armed assailants later managed to escape.

Police officials said that injured Adnan had claimed that the suspects were trying to loot him and they took his cell phone away, but the police were investigating a case from different angles. A case has been registered against unidentified persons.

On the other side, following the increasing incidents of street crimes, a Rapid Response Force has been established in Karachi’s prominent commercial hub – Tariq Road.

The RRF is comprised of 40 police personnel. The aim of the force is to deal with the rising incidents of street crime on Tariq Road and its surroundings and to have coordination with the traders and citizens.

“This motorcycle force has been formed to protect all the traders, shopkeepers and citizens on Tariq Road,” says District East SSP Ghulam Azfar Mahesar at the formation ceremony of the force.

SSP Mahesar said that the force’s strength would be increased later. He said that initially ten motorcycles and a car have been allotted to the force, adding that CCTV cameras have been installed on 70 per cent area of the Tariq Road. He said that the uniformed female police personnel will also patrol on the main shopping malls of the Tariq Road.