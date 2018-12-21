Share:

Lahore - A girl was killed while another two sustained serious injuries as they touched a metallic string of a stray kite in Gulbahar Colony in Factory Area police limits on Thursday.

Rescue workers said the string got stuck in high-voltage electricity wires when the girls tried to pull it. As a result, they sustained electric shock and fell unconscious. They were rushed to a hospital with multiple burns where one of them expired.

The deceased was identified as 14-year-old Farah. The condition of 13-year-old Qamar Bibi and 22-year-old Shagufta was said to be stable. Authorities were investigating the incident. The kite-flying related death surfaced a couple of days after the Punjab government announced lifting ban on kite-flying on Basant festival.

On December 19, a woman who lost her son to stray string challenged the government decision in the Lahore High Court.