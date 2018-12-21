Share:

ISLAMABAD - State Minister for Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi has directed the Aviation Division to adopt “customer-friendly and passenger-friendly innovative models of facilitation” for the visiting overseas Pakistanis, tourists, entrepreneurs and investors at the Islamabad International Airport to “win hearts and minds of the passengers.”

Chairing an emergent meeting of officials from Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Aviation Division and Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis, the minister expressed his dissatisfaction over the treatment meted out to the domestic and overseas passengers, especially the overseas Pakistanis, said a statement issued by the interior ministry.

However, he directed the officials of the FIA, ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Aviation Division to ensure a total change of attitude and aptitude to handle the passengers.

The minister said that in order to facilitate the visiting foreign nationals, the Aviation Division should launch internship programmes in collaboration with various universities engaging the students learning foreign languages at various universities so as the visitors could be communicated in their native languages.

He said the students of the universities should be given hospitality training during their internship so as they could better handle the foreign and local visitors at Pakistani airports.

The minister also directed the FIA officials for making elaborate arrangements to establish facilitation centres for the overseas Pakistanis and diplomatic officials at Islamabad International Airport.

Shehryar Afridi directed that there should be separate queues for overseas Pakistanis and diplomats at the immigration counters at the airport and directed that special arrangements should be made for the visitors who act as honorary ambassadors of Pakistan abroad.

The state minister also expressed displeasure over the treatment and handling of luggage of travellers at the airports and directed that luggage-friendly attitude needs to be adopted by the relevant staff. Shehryar Khan Afridi said that customers’ facilitation centres should be established at all airports.