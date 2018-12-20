Share:

SIALKOT-Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has awarded death sentence on four counts, three year rigorous imprisonment and Rs3.2 million fine to main convict Umer Ahmed Mughal in Daska City's famous case of double murder of the officials of Wildlife Department.

ATC judge Syed Imran Haider, while announcing verdict in this famous case of Daska City, also ordered the convict to pay Rs0.2 million each as financial compensation to the grieving families of the slain wildlife officials.

According to the FIR (No. 802/2017), lodged under sections 302, 353 and 34 PPC lodged at Daska City police station by Inspector Talib Hussain (Divisional Incharge Wildlife Department), the accused Umer Ahmed had shot dead Wildlife Department's Inspector Manzur Ahmed and watcher constable Mushtaq Bhatti for halting him to do hunting of the prohibited birds in Daska City's congested Jamshaid Road locality on September 20, 2017 (one year and three months days ago). On October 30, 2017, the Daska City police included the clause of 7 Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) in the FIR of this case.