Islamabad/Lahore - National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser yesterday issued production orders of MNA Khawaja Saad Rafique, who is in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) custody for his alleged involvement in the Paragon Housing Society scam.

According to National Assembly Secretariat the orders were issued under Rule 108 of 2007's Rule of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, which authorises speaker to issue production orders of any detained parliamentarian, whose presence he deems necessary.

On issuance of production order, the relevant departments ensure presence of arrested lawmaker during the National Assembly session.

Saad and his brother Salman were arrested by the Bureau after the Lahore High Court rejected their request for an extension in their pre-arrest bail, in a case for allegedly receiving hefty illegal commissions in the housing scheme. The opposition parties demanded the speaker to issue Saad's production orders, soon after the National Assembly session was scheduled.

The pressure was further built up after the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's coalition partners, MQM-P and BNP-Mengal, also termed the opposition demand justified.

After issuance of the production orders, NAB requested Lahore accountability court for grant of transit remand, to transfer the lawmaker to Islamabad. The seven-day transit remand will expire on December 26.

SIX-DAY TRANSIT REMAND

An accountability court in Lahore Thursday granted NAB a six-day transit remand of PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique so that he could attend the National Assembly session.

The court granted transit remand after NA Speaker Asad Qaiser issued his production orders for the ongoing session. The court passed the orders on an application filed by NAB for the purpose.

Earlier, the NAB official submitted that the NA Speaker had issued production orders for Saad Rafique for the current session of the assembly. The official requested Special Judge Accountability Court Muhammad Azam to grant transit remand of the MNA for the purpose.

The speaker had issued the production order under Rule 108 of the Rules, Procedure and Conduct of the Business of National Assembly, 2007. The law permits the speaker to summon any member of the assembly, who is in official custody.

On December 11, former railways minister Saad Rafique and his brother Salman Rafique were apprehended by the NAB in Paragon Housing scam. The NAB had obtained their physical remand for investigation till Dec 22. However, now Khawaja Saad will be produced before the court on December 27.