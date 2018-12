Share:

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal on Thursday visited bureau’s Lahore office to review performance in mega corruption cases. During his visit, the chairman reviewed the development in mega corruption cases including 56 companies case, Paragon City Scandal, Ashiana Iqbal case and Punjab Police fund case. He said that logical end of corruption cases was the priority of NAB and it had no intention of victimization of any one.–APP