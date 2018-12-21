Share:

LAHORE – Netsol and Ufone squeezed into the final of the Pepsi CPL Twenty20 Cup 2018 after defeating their respective opponents in the semifinals played here. In the first semifinal, Netsol outclassed Abacus by nine wickets. Batting first, Abacus were all out for 92 runs. Yawar Hussain and Sharoon scored 18 runs each. For Netsol, Faraz clinched 3 wickets for 22 and Junaid bagged 3 for 28. Netsol replied strongly and achieved the required target losing just one wicket. Khurram hammered 56 and Kamran 29. Khurram was named player of the match. In the second semifinal, Ufone overpowered Descon by 8 wickets. Descon, batting first, scored 167-9 in allotted overs. Rana Tahir hit 35, Mujahid Ali 30 and Muhammad Mubashir 29. For Ufone, Khayyam Abbas claimed 3 wickets for 25 and Shahzada Khan 2 for 35. In reply, Ufone achieved the target for the loss of just two wicket in 17 overs. Khayyam Abbas slammed 52 and Shahzada Khan 49. Khayyam Abbas of Ufone was adjudged as man of the match. The final will be contested between Netsol and Ufone.–Staff Reporter