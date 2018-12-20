Share:

Pakistan is a country which is mostly dependent on the agriculture sector to boost its economy and a country where a substantial number of its population is still mired in poverty. As a result, it becomes difficult for the poor local peasants ,residing in the rural areas, to get loans and financial aid to buy agricultural equipment which is very costly.. Because of this, they fail to produce better crops.

According to researches 60% of Pakistan’s economy is based on the agriculture sector, predominantly being produced in the provinces of Punjab, KPK, Sindh, Balochistan and the surrounding areas.

We need to educate and train the marginalized farmers to produce organic products because there is a large demand of such products. With a little more financial aid ]and greater agricultural equipment’ ,organic production can boost the economy of the country and take out the impoverished farmers from the vicious cycle of poverty.

When they are supported financially, they will gradually be putting in more efforts to benefit the country. With the popularity of organic products, farmers from the country would be able to export these products to the international markets where there is a dire need of them.

ZEESHAN NASIR,

Turbat, December 9.