10:37 PM | December 21, 2018
Pakistan and Afghanistan continue to maintain up-ward trajectory of trade during last two years and has crossed $ 2billion mark in year 2017-18, Pakistan embassy in Kabul said on Friday.
Afghanistan exports to Pakistan increased by 29.53% during Pakistan’s FY 2017-18 that is from US$ 342 million in year 2016-17 to US$ 443 million in 2017-18. Pakistan remains the largest export market for Afghanistan.
On the other hand, Afghanistan continues to increase its imports from Pakistan, as Afghan imports increased from Pakistan by 18.33 percent for the period that was $1,271 million in year 2016-17 to $1.576 billion in year 2017-18. In year 2017-18, Pakistan top export commodities were sugar, fresh fruits & vegetables, rice, wheat flour, cement, petroleum products and pharmaceuticals etc.