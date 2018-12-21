Share:

Pakistan and Afghanistan continue to maintain up-ward trajectory of trade during last two years and has crossed $ 2billion mark in year 2017-18, Pakistan embassy in Kabul said on Friday.

Afghanistan exports to Pakistan increased by 29.53% during Pakistan’s FY 2017-18 that is from US$ 342 million in year 2016-17 to US$ 443 million in 2017-18. Pakistan remains the largest export market for Afghanistan.