LAHORE - Parents of PakTurk International Schools and Colleges students defended the institution and shared their concerns with the media at the Lahore Press Club Thursday.

“We are deeply concerned over media reports about the decision of the Supreme Court declaring our school a terrorist organisation,” one of the persons said at a press conference. They said they believe that this decision was sought by keeping the honourable court in dark regarding the facts

They said they were also concerned about the labeling of terrorism on children studying in these schools. Declaring them terrorists, without giving them any chance of hearing and fair trial is beyond understanding.