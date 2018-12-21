Share:

PESHAWAR - Pakistan Cricket Board is organising Catch em’ Young U-13 Tournament 2018-19 across the five cities of the country from December 26, 2018.

The five cities include Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Faisalabad. 16 teams i.e. Karachi, Hyderabad, Dera Murad Jamali (DMJ), Quetta, Peshawar, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Abbottabad, Lahore, Multan, Bahawalpur, Larkana, Sialkot, AJK, Faisalabad, and FATA will feature in the tournament.

The 16 participating teams have been divided into four pools, (Karachi, Hyderabad, DMJ and Quetta) in Pool ‘A’, (Peshawar, Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Abbottabad) in Pool ‘B’, (Lahore, Multan, Bahawalpur and Larkana) in Pool ‘C’ and (Sialkot, AJK, Faisalabad, and FATA) in Pool ‘D’.

The matches will be of 25 overs a side. The top team from each pool would qualify for the semi-final stage. The semi-finals and final of the tournament will be played in Faisalabad. The two semi-finals will be staged at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad on December 30 and 31, 2018, whereas the final of the tournament will be played at Iqbal Stadium on January 2, 2019.