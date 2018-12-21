Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party Thursday urged the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority to issue directives to media channels and anchors to refrain from discussing issues relating to Human Rights Case number 39216-G of 2018.

In a letter to PEMRA chairman, Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar - the spokesperson to the Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari - wrote that different channels and anchors are violating Supreme Court order which says “in order to ensure that the investigation is conducted in a professional, transparent and effective manner, neither the Joint Investigation Team nor Federal Investigation Agency nor any of the members of JIT shall issue press releases or provide information relating to the investigation to the media.”

“This refrain is in order to avoid unwarranted speculation and the spread of misinformation, jeopardizing the right to a free and fair trial as well as the dispensation of justice,” he said.