HAFIZABAD-The inhabitants of Mohallah Sahrifpura have protested against the apathy of police for not arresting the dacoits who had shot dead the watchman of their locality despite the lapse of two days. They said that Nazar Muhammad, the watchman of the locality, was performing his duty when unidentified dacoits shot him dead.

Though the police have registered a case but have failed to arrest the assailants so far. They demanded immediate arrest of the accused to provide sense of security to them.

On the other hand, dacoity and robbery incidents are increasing in the district as the outlaws are looting citizens without let of hindrance.