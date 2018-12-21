Share:

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has admitted for a hearing petition filed against the decision taken by Punjab government for celebrating Basant and issued a notice to all respondents including Punjab government.

Advocate Safdar Shaheen had filed the petition against Punjab government decision taking the plea Basant had taken the shape of bloody sport, therefore, a ban was imposed on it. Allowing any recreation which causes loss to life runs contrary to the constitution.

The petitioner said that government is allowing a life-threatening sport like kite flying to divert the attention of people from their genuine problems.

Owing to kite-flying property worth billions of rupees was destroyed and several persons had lost their lives, he added.

He prayed the court to nullify the Punjab government decision to allow Basant celebrations.