LAHORE - The Punjab Food Authority Thursday aided Aitchison College’s Deans Canteen and sealed it for selling expired food items. The PFA also imposed fine on Chatkhara Canteen of Aitchison College over unhygienic arrangements. In another raid, PFA shut down Lahore Broast, Icchra Branch, for violating the rules of PFA Act. Mola Bakhsh Pan Shop was sealed after recovering gutka packets. The DG said that PFA would not spare anyone found guilty under the Punjab Pure Food Regulations.

Also, the authority’s enforcement team closed down two production units during the checking of ketchup and mayonnaise manufactures. The PFA DG said that the authority visited 35 production units in the daylong operation. The teams also warned 25 food business operators to improve hygienic condition. He said ketchup was being prepared without tomato by using substandard chemicals, loose and textile colours in it. He added rotten eggs and expired ingredients were used in the manufacturing of mayonnaise. He said that ketchup and mayonnaise were stored in blue-coloured drums (non-food grade). He informed that the teams also witnessed poor storage system, wrong labelling, stinky environment, and hygiene issues. He added that overall arrangements were witnessed satisfactory.