LAHORE - Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar Thursday said that the Phase-II Inter-district competitions of Sports Board Punjab’s annual sports calendar will start from December 22 across the province. “After the successful completion of first phase throughout the province, we are all set to launch its second phase.” Nadeem said the phase-II will be monitored minutely and the performance of every player will be assessed thoroughly. “The data of all talented players is being collected and the shining players will be imparted top class training under the supervision of qualified coaches.” He said the training camps of 7 leading games will also start from January 2019 in which 200 young players will participate. “Hundreds of players will feature in the training.”–Staff Reporter