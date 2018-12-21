Share:

A writ petition filed against the Punjab government’s order to lift the longstanding ban on Basant festival could not be heard in the Lahore High Court (LHC) here on Thursday. The petition could not be heard because of the absence of Justice Atir Mahmood. The petition that was filed in the LHC a day after the Punjab government decided to lift the ban on Basant festivity, argues that the Basant celebrations were banned after several incidents of throat slitting of various citizens due to the use of sharp glass and chemical-coated strings by the kite flyers, including children, hence any celebration on the expense of human lives must not be allowed.–Staff Reporter