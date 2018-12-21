Share:

KARACHI - Adviser to Sind Chief Minister on Information, Law and Anti-Corruption Barrister Murtaza Wahab has slammed Prime Minister Imran Khan for his utterances exposing the country’s shortcomings during his visits abroad.

He termed the statement given by State Minister for Interior Shehryar Afridi regarding consumption of narcotics by 80 percent of students as quite irresponsible and said that it was nothing but just figment of his own imagination.

In a statement issued on Thursday, he said that irresponsible statement of state minister has created misunderstandings and rift among the parents and their children.

Adviser Information said that statement of state minister regarding use of narcotics by students actually discoloured his own personality. Shaheryar Afridi should have used his wisdom as his statement was not appropriate to his status.

He said that every time our prime minister visited abroad, he presented the picture of the destruction of state institutions there and only had talked about stories of corruption which was unfortunate.