Former interior minister and PPP leader Senator Rehman Malik on Friday said that the PPP leadership and workers cannot be pressured and suppressed by the old tactics of filing false cases against them.

Senator Rehman Malik was speaking to media outside banking court in Karachi, wherein he accompanied former president Asif Ali Zardari who appeared before the court.

Senator Rehman Malik said that earlier acquittal of former President Asif Ali Zardari in many fake cases by concerned courts had already proved that the leadership of PPP has always been targeted through fake and politically motivated cases.

PPP senior leader Rehman Malik further said, “I am foreseeing political turmoil in the near future in the country as the confrontational politics of the present government will lead to further instability in our economically troubled country”.

He questioned that can our country face further economical destabilization or should we not move forward with collective wisdom in the greater national interest. He also warned that PPP will plan the reaction depending upon the nature of the action taken against PPP leadership.

Rehman Malik also appealed to the media to stop the media trial of PPP leadership and follow the orders of the Supreme Court in the matter relates to the investigation against Asif Ali Zardari.