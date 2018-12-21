Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party Thursday started preparing its case to attack Prime Minister Imran Khan if party leader Asif Ali Zardari was arrested.

PPP leaders said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government will be confronted if party leadership was ‘victimised.’

PPP leaders Farhatullah Babar, Nafisa Shah, Maula Bux Chandio and Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmed held a meeting with Chief Election Commissioner Sardar Mohammed Raza Khan, seeking Imran Khan’s assets’ details.

Farhatullah Babar said the CEC was requested to provide details of Imran Khan’s assets for all the elections he had contested.

“We have sought his assets details for the three-four elections that he (Imran Khan) has contested. The CEC has promised to provide copies in a few days,” Babar said.

He said the PPP had also contacted the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan for benami (nameless) transactions and businesses of PTI leader Jehangir Khan Tarin.

“If opposition politicians can be arrested and interrogated for benami accounts, why no notice has been issued to Jehangir Tarin. We will move forward once we get the details,” he told The Nation.

Babar said the PPP had also contacted the Federal Board of Revenue seeking tax details of Aleema Khan, PM Khan’s sister. “We will try to open a number of cases if we are targeted,” he said.

The ruling PTI yesterday filed a disqualification reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari before the Election Commission of Pakistan.

PTI lawmaker Khurram Sher Zaman filed the disqualification reference. The reference points out Zardari’s concealment of an apartment in the US as its basis. The reference text mentions that Zardari had not mentioned his apartment in the bank statements.

Citing Article 62 and 63 of the Constitution the reference underscores that each candidate is required to submit complete asset details in the nomination papers and since Zardari failed to adhere to the requirement, he is not qualified to be a member of the Parliament.

Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhary had made an announcement a day earlier regarding filing a disqualification reference against Zardari.

The PPP is meanwhile finalising its strategy as Zardari will appearance before the banking court on December 21 (today) in a case related to alleged money-laundering. The PPP summoned all the party lawmakers to Karachi to discuss the future strategy.

The PPP co-chairman himself has hinted at his imminent arrest in the case. The Joint Investigation Team in the recent development has traced money laundering through Hundi, and properties purchased in London, Canada, France and Dubai from the same illegal money.

The prime accused in the mega corruption case Omni Group head Anwar Majeed transferred graft money abroad through Hundi to buy assets in London, France and Dubai. The JIT report also exposed the expenditures of Bilawal House incurred by Omni Group to seek ‘blessings’ of Zardari. The latest headway in JIT report was being seen to spell a disastrous and depressing year 2019 for Zardari and Faryal Talpur.

Close aides said Zardari was excepting arrest before the New Year but the PPP co-Chairman believed the arrest will only increase his popularity and damage the government’s reputation.

Over the weekend, Zardari had said that the jail was his ‘second home’ and he was not afraid of arrest.

This week, the PPP had said that it can form alliance with any party according to the political situation. Party leader Nafisa Shah the PPP can form alliance with any party to stop the government’s aggression. Her comments came amid rumours of reconciliation between Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) supremo Nawaz Sharif.