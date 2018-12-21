Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday has announced that the Prime Minister House will be converted into Islamabad National University (INU).

He said that the establishment of Islamabad National University at PM House is aimed at reducing the gap between the government and public.

He said this while addressing the Seminar titled "Emerging Challenges and Opportunities for Pakistan" the Launch Conference for Islamabad National University in Islamabad.

Imran said no nation can make progress without quality education. He said education is imperative for progress and development. China and Singapore made major economic development through quality education, he added.

He said the focus of his government is the promotion of education and emphasized that overall standard of education would be improved. He also assured full cooperation to Higher Education Commission (HEC) for providing quality education to youth.

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing also spoke on the occasion.