LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Fayazul Hassan Chohan has said PTI-led government is making all-out efforts to promote true image of the country in which no discrimination in respect of colour, creed and culture would be made.

“All communities have equal rights in the country. The minorities should be driven towards national mainstream,” the minister said while addressing a ceremony held in connection with Christmas and Quaid Day organsed by Punjab Youth Council and Rotary Club at the Punjab Institute of Language, Art and Culture (PILAC) on Thursday. He said the constitution had enshrined equal rights to all the citizens in the light of sayings of Quaid and Allama Iqbal.

The ceremony was attended amongst others by PM for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam and Provincial Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Taimoor Bhatti, PTI parliamentarians, DG PILAC Dr Sughra Sadaf, President Rotary Club Muhammad Mushtaq, Chairman Punjab Youth Council Dr Noor and a large number of students.

Addressing the ceremony, Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam has said that the minorities’ leaders along with Quaid-e-Azam have rendered great sacrifices in Pakistan Movement and this country was come into being through decisive vote of minorities.