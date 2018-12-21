Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti has said that Punjab government is focusing on the promotion of sports among young generation and the leading schools and colleges can play a major role in the success of this move in the province.

He expressed these views while addressing the Trust School Annual Sports Day ceremony here at Punjab Stadium on Thursday. “We are quite confident to produce several quality players as a result of our move to promote sports in educational institutions.”

He also admired the Trust School for providing great financial relief to parents with nominal income. “There are a lot of schools and colleges in the country but Trust School is rendering great service by offering free education to a large number of students hailing from low-income families. Other schools and colleges should also follow the footsteps of Trust School,” he asserted.

Trust School officials and young students warmly received the Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti upon reaching the Punjab Stadium. Secretary General Trust School Tahir Yousaf, Founder Trustee Mrs Saira Tahir Yousaf, Trustee Sarmad Yousaf, Administrator Group Capt Anwar Ch and Principal Asim Ishaaq were also present on this occasion.