Share:

Lahore-Bollywood singer Rekha Bhardwaj is on her way to visit Pakistan to grace ‘Shaan-e-Pakistan’ music awards to be held in Lahore on March 22, 2019.

The event will be held in Lahore and singers from Pakistan, India, Bangladesh and UK will participate in it.

Speaking in a video message, Rekha Bhardwaj said: “I am super excited once again to be part of this collaborative music platform with a new format. Let’s celebrate and recognize the music without boundaries in the cultural hub of Pakistan. I would like to thank Huma Nassr for inviting me once again and organising such a brilliant event for artistes across the border.”

Talking to the Nation, Huma Nassr said: “Shaan-e-Pakistan is a cultural event that features music, food and fashion not only in Pakistan, but from different countries. We create a platform where we achieve a common ground and keep aside the differences, the only thing coming into play being creativity and aesthetics.”

She continued: “Shaan-e-Pakistan is not just a project to me. It always has been my dream to provide a platform for people who are passionate in whatever that. We are not just spreading art, we are spreading ideology.”

Earlier, Huma Nassr held a press conference to announce the official dates of Shaan-e-Pakistan Music Awards, at a local cafe. Indian film producer Rakesh Sabharwal was also present at the announcement.

From a childhood surrounded by ghazals and Hindustani classical music to a career comprising much-loved Bollywood hits, Rekha Bhardwaj straddles different worlds with ease, and has carved a niche for herself with her distinctive voice.

Bhardwaj was initially trained in music by her older sister. She went on to receive formal training under Pandit Amarnath.

Bhardwaj's first album titled 'Ishqa Ishqa' was released in 2002, ten years after its conception. Its success got her recognition and helped bag her career-defining songs like "Namak Ishq Ka" in the 2006 film Omkara (composed by her Husband Vishal Bharadwaj) followed by "Sasural Genda Phool" (a chattis garhi folk song recreated by AR Rahman) in 2009 film Delhi-6.

She has received two Filmfare and one National Awards. In addition to Hindi, she has also sung in Bengali, Marathi, Punjabi and Malayalam languages

In 2016 edition of Shaan-e-Pakistan a fashion show full of glitz and glamour was held at Royal Palm Golf and Country Club where renowned designers from Pakistan, India and Bangladesh dazzled the ramp with some of their stunning collections featuring modern, traditional and contemporary ensembles.

As the models left the trail blazing with some fiery catwalks, the most distinguished moments were those when the iconic bollywood actress Zeenat Aman graced the ramp as showstopper for Braahtii by Huma Nassr.

Shaan-e-Pakistan serves as a platform for Indian and Pakistani fashion and lifestyle talent to showcase their craft as a means to create further awareness of the cultural prowess of the subcontinent and to strengthen the bond between the two countries.