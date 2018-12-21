Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government Thursday notified revised Control Lists of Goods, Technologies, Material and Equipment that are subject to Strategic Export Control Division license for export.

The step has been taken under the Export Control on Goods, Technologies, Material and Equipment related to Nuclear and Biological Weapons and their Delivery Systems Act 2004.

The Act enables the government to control export, re-export, trans-shipment and transit of goods, technologies, material and equipment related to Nuclear and Biological Weapons and their Delivery Systems.

As part of regular review process, the SECDIV of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has revised /updated the Control Lists, in consultation with other relevant Ministries and Departments, said a statement issued here.

The foreign ministry statement said the revised Control Lists had been notified “vide Gazette of Pakistan S.R.O. 891(I)/2018dated5 July 2018.It may be mentioned that the lists were originally notified in 2005 and subsequently revised in 2011, 2015 and 2016.”

The revised Control Lists “are harmonised with the standards and lists of international export control regimes i.e. the Nuclear Suppliers Group, the Missile Technology Control Regimes and the Australia Group and incorporate the latest changes/updates made by these export control regimes.”

The notification signifies the continuing resolve and policy of Pakistan as a responsible nuclear state to advance the shared goals of non-proliferation and strictly adhere to its commitments, said the ministry statement.