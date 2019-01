Share:

Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar has taken notice of the death of an accused Mian Javed in the custody of NAB and summoned NAB director general and IG prison.

Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar has summoned both the officials in person to the next meeting of standing committee.

He said that death of an accused in the custody of NAB is a serious matter and his handcuffed photograph is a matter of concern. He has asked for detail that how long he remained under custody and on what charges etc.

Senator Khokhar said that it is apparent that NAB is being used against the weak in the society. Is the accountability only for teachers and politicians, Senator Khokhar asked.