SIALKOT-Chairman Business Development Committee of Sialkot International Airport (SIAL) Mian Naeem Javaid has announced maximum aviation facilities for the people of Azad Jammu and Kashimr (AJK), saying that Sialkot airport has widening its areas of facilities even to the people of AJK.

He stated this while addressing the participants of a largely attended Road Show organised by the management of Sialkot International Airport held at Mirpur, AJK.

A large number of the locals, businessmen, senior journalists, people from travel trade, PRO Abdul Shakir Mirza, SIAL's former Chairmen, Vice Chairmen, and Directors attended the show.

SIAL management held this prestigious Road Show in Mirpur-AJK as its part of the business promotion. He shared in details the success story of Sialkot international airport. Chairman Sialkot international airport's Business Development Committee Mian Naeem Javaid asked the AJK people and travel agents to utilise Sialkot international airport as it could be more convenient for them to get the world class aviation facilities for reaching their foreign destinations.

He said that the grand project of Sialkot airport, set up by Sialkot exporters on self help basis, has been laying a pivotal role in opening the new vistas of socio-economic and human development in Pakistan's first-ever "Golden Export Triangle" comprising Sialkot, Gujrat and Gujranwala districts besides helping a lot in boosting the Sialkot exports.

Mian Naeem Javaid added that the Sialkot exporters have set a unique example of self help by establishing the grand project of Sialkot international airport on self help basis. He said that the Sialkot exporters have been playing a pivotal role in strengthening the national economy by earning precious foreign exchange to the tune of US $ 2 billion annually.

He added now as many as 51 international passenger flights in a week take off to the foreign destinations from Sialkot international airport, saying that the number of these flights would soon be increased due to the growing number of the passengers here.

He said that the regular cargo flights to Europe and America are also on from Sialkot airport for facilitating the Sialkot exporters in handling their cargo consignments to the foreign destinations as well.

He said that the mega project of Sialkot International Airport, established by the trendy Sialkot exporters on self help basis, is now proving itself as a milestone towards the stability of the national economy. There is no doubt to say that Sialkot international airport project has now become a success story.

He said that several more international airlines would soon start their flights operations from Sialkot international airport. He narrated that the mega Sialkot airport project, is now opening the new vistas of economic development in the country and bring a boom in the industrial sector. He said that it would also help in doubling the annual export from Sialkot from existing exports US $ 2 billion, thus catering to the need of the Pakistan's first ever Golden Export Triangle comprising Sialkot, Gujrat and Gujranwala districts.

He said that the management of SIAL has formally invited the several international airlines to come to Pakistan and start their international passenger and cargo flights from Sialkot-Pakistan to several foreign destinations as well. He added that Sialkot airport could be a very successful foreign destination for any airline, saying the Sialkot exporters have written a unique golden history of self help by completing this mega project, advising others to replicate it. He said that the industrialists and exporters of Sialkot had set a unique precedent for others in the country to follow by successfully launching a mega project on self-help basis.

He told that the Sialkot international airport has also ensured the easy access of Sialkot exporters to the international business routes, foreign destinations and international trade markets besides, leaving very positive, health and pleasant impacts on regional economical growth and human development in Pakistan's first ever "Gold Export Triangle" comprising Sialkot, Gujranwala and Gujrat districts here.

SIAL's BDC Chairman added that the project of Sialkot international airport is moving ahead successfully towards the goal success and excellence besides striving to open the new vistas of socio-economic and human development here.

He said that that the dream of Sialkot business community has now become true in shape of Sialkotinternational airport.