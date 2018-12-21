Share:

Lahore - The Punjab government has approved enhancement of special pay attached with the posts of Additional Secretary (AS), deputy secretary (DS) and sanctioned special pay for Section Officers (SO). After approval from the CM Usman Buzdar, the Finance department issued the notification.

The special pay for the post of AS was enhanced from Rs 300/month to one annual increment of the grade 19, likewise, for the post of DS, it was enhanced from Rs 250/month to one annual increment of the grade 18. Moreover, one annual increment of the grade 17 was also sanctioned for the posts of SOs.

PMS officers including Sajid Bashir, Shafiq Dogar and other thanked the CM Buzdar, CS Yousuf Naseem Khokhar, ACS Ajaz Ahmad, Secretary Finance Hamid Yaqub Shaikh for approval of the special pay.–Staff Reporter