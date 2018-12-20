Share:

HAFIZABAD-Teaching is a respectable and noble profession and being spiritual father the teachers should impart spiritual and moral training to their students for creating healthy society, said District Police Officer Sajid Kiyani.

Addressing a delegation of the office-bearers of Muttahida Mahaaz Asataza District Hafizabad including Ihsanullah Boura, Jaffar Bajwa, Munir Khan, Manzoor Elahi, Naseerud Din and Furqan Hanjra, he said that they can bring about revolution in the society if they perform their duties with dedication and commitment.

He said that he has issued standing instructions to the police in the district to be courteous towards them, if they visit police station for genuine complaint. He has also said that the police have also been instructed to give them due respect if they pass through police pickets or other places.

PRESS CLUB ELECTIONS

The joint penal of Taj group, Hijazi group and Rana Yousaf Waheed group won all the slots of District Press Club/Union of Journalists Hafizabad unopposed for the year 2019.

The following were elected: Chairman Haji Imtiaz Ahmad Taj, President Mazhar Hussain Warraich, Vice Chairman Muhammad Naeem Qamar, General Secretary Sheikh Muhammad Zahid, Joint Secretary Malik Shahid Mahmood, Information Secretary Rao Ghulam Mustafa, Finance Secretary Malik Muhammad Mohsin and Office Secretary Muhammad Ikram.

The election proceedings were conducted by the Election Board headed by Haji Amjad Pervez Chatha and members Rana Muhammad Safdar and Abdul Khaliq Khokhar.