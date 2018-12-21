Share:

LONDON:- Three people were found with stab injuries at an east London health center, local police said on Wednesday. Officers, including specialist firearms officers, attended and found three people suffering from stab injuries, and they were taken to hospital later, according a police statement. Their injuries are not being treated as life-threatening. A man was detained nearby and taken to hospital suffering from an injury. The incident is not terror related, police said. Investigations are still ongoing.– XINHUA