KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said that training sessions will be arranged for the officers of the department to enhance their capabilities so that they may perform their duties in more efficient manner.

This he said while presiding over a meeting in his office here on today. Secretary for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Abdul Rahim Shaikh, Director General of Excise and Taxation Shabbir Ahmed Shaikh and other directors also attended the meeting.

The minister said that it was the need of the hour to ensure the officers' training up to the requirement of the changing circumstances. He asked the officers to keep themselves in touch with modern technology and keep working hard in order to meet the challenges.

Chawla added that drug peddlers use new techniques to smuggle drugs, asking the officers to accommodate themselves to curb them using latest technology and gadgets.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General Excise and Taxation Shabbir Ahmed Shaikh informed that the participants of meeting that the department kept arranging training for the officers and remained in touch with federal institutions for the training of the officers on regular basis.