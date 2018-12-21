Share:

LAHORE - Two important matches of the Lahore Garrison Polo Championship 2018 sponsored by Zameen.com will be played today (Friday) here at the Cavalry Polo Ground. Team EFU Life will take on Newage/Diamond Paints at 2pm in the first match of the day while FG Polo team will play against BBJ in the second encounter. Lahore Garrison Polo Club (LGPC) Secretary Col (R) Shoaib Aftab said that top teams of the country have been contesting in this eight-goal event which also include top national and international polo players, making the championship highly exciting and enthralling. “The league round of the event has proved to be very interesting and challenging one with players displaying outstanding polo skills and hopefully, the final will also be full of thrill and excitement,” he said.–Staff Reporter