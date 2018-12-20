Share:

FAISALABAD-A delegation from Zhejiang University, Hangzhou China visited the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) and discussed the areas of the collaboration in agriculture sector.

The team comprised Dr Lixi Jiang, Dr Imran, Dr Chaochao Gao and Dr Xin Zhang.

They called on the UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Zafar Iqbal Randhawa and UAF faculty members at Syndicate Room. Dr. Rashid Ahmad Director External Linkages, Dr Jalal Arif, Dr Abid Ali, Dr Muhammad Mobin, Dr. Zohaib Ahmad and others attended the meeting.

Talking to the delegation, UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Zafar Iqbal said Pakistan China Economic Corridor would bring prosperity in the region. He said both countries were enjoying excellent bilateral ties and this visit would further boost the cooperation. He said that academic ties with 32 Chinese universities were boosted up to get benefit from each other experience. He said Chinese universities were proving their mettle globally in every filed. He said UAF Chinese Confucius Institute had been established at the UAF that is a step towards bring people of both countries come closer through language, culture and learning. He said that the institute also enabled students and teaching community to learn Chinese to win Chinese scholarships in many fields of education. He said that 35 faculty members of UAF had completed their degrees from China. He said that the collaborated work would help learn from each other experiences.

Dr Lixi Jiang said that Pakistan and China collaboration will help learn from each others. He told that most cited scientist of the world belongs to his university. He told the host faculty that biotechnology was the linchpin of their study area, in which they are making advancements. He told that at every week they invite a Nobel laurite to address the young student of the students that instills a new energy in them. He said that Pakistan China were deeper than occasion and higher than mountain. Focal Person Dr. Imran highlighting the objectives of his visit, told that he wanted to meet the young faculty of UAF to explore areas of mutual cooperation. He told that his university is expanding its ties with organizations of the advanced world. He was of the view that after making the career stable, now this is the time to work for the homeland and to payback with our skills and energy. He vowed to work closer with the scientists of this university thereby to enable the young faculty explore new horizons of their profession.

christmas cake cutting ceremony

Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) organised a Christmas cake cutting ceremony on the premises of its office. Deputy Commissioner Sardar Saifullah Dogar was chief guest on the occasion while MPA Latif Nazar, MD FWMC Col. Emad Iqbal Gill, Senior Manager Operation Ejaz Bandesha, other officers, Father Parvez Gulzar, Father Younis Anayat, and the Christian staffers of the FWMC were present on the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, Deputy Commissioner Sardar Saifullah Dogar greeted the Christian community and said: “As a Pakistani nation our joys are common in connection with celebrations of religious and national days so as we all participating in the joys of Christian community on the eve of Christmas.” He said that the minorities were also playing equal role for the development and prosperity of the country and their national services could not be ignored. He appreciated the services of Christian staffers and advised them to maintain their quality of service for making the city neat and clean. The Deputy Commissioner informed that the district administration had made comprehensive arrangements for the celebration of Christmas including holding of special Christmas bazaars, raising the security of churches, cleanliness and arranging special facilities at recreational spots.

He asked the Christian community to celebrate the Christmas with sense of protection and exemplary discipline should be displayed on this occasion.

MPA Latif Nazar said that the all Pakistani nation including Christian community was working with unity to put the country on the height of development. He said that present government believed in welfare and development of the minorities and various welfare steps were being taken for the protection of their rights. He also greeted the Christian community Happy Christmas.

MD FWMC Col Emad Gill said that majority of the staffers of the company consisted of Christian community and their dutiful services were pride of this company. He revealed that the Christian staff had been paid salary of December in advance by the Punjab government including the bonus. He said that Christmas cake cutting ceremony had been regularly held every year as tradition to express solidarity with the Christian staff. He thanked the guests for participating in the ceremony. Father Parvez Gulzar thanked Deputy Commissioner Sardar Saifullah Dogar and management of FWMC. He said that holding of this ceremony was the message of peace and solidarity. Father Younis Anayat prayed for the development and prosperity of the country and unity of the nation.