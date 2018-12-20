Share:

SARGODHA-The University of Sargodha (UoS), in collaboration with United States Consulate, Lahore, on Thursday launched a two-year English Access Micro-scholarship Program.

Colleen Crenwelge, Consul General of US Consulate, Lahore was chief guest at the inaugural ceremony while Michael Guinan, Public Affairs Officer of the US Consulate, the Vice Chancellor Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad and Director Pakistan Institute of China Studies Dr Fazal-ur-Rahman were also present on the occasion.

The Vice Chancellor Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad and the Manager of English Access Program Nimra Zia addressed the gathering and highlighted the importance of such educational programs for the students.

Dr Ahmad acknowledged the efforts of the US Consulate in taking positive initiatives in the field of education and highlighted the role of Sargodha University in imparting quality education and leadership skills to the future leaders of Pakistan.

"Sargodha University is a student-centric institution which strives to provide its students with all type of facilities to refine their personalities and to sharpen their skills so that they do well in their future endeavors", he added.

Nimra Zia shared the overall progress of the ongoing project and thanked US Consulate Lahore for providing this opportunity to comparatively deprived children of Sargodha.

The chief guest Colleen Crenwelge acknowledged the services of the Program team in community service and education. She said that the purpose of the Access Program is to provide disadvantaged youth with an opportunity to learn the English language and attain critical, analytical, leadership and life skills.

During the ceremony, students of the access program mesmerized the audiences through Sufi and English music performances. They also presented a tableau highlighting the difference between the classes and teaching methods of traditional English learning courses and English Access Program.

At the end, US Consul General and the Vice Chancellor awarded certificates to the students inducted in the intensive 2-year English Access Program.