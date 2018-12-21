Share:

ISLAMABAD - A court has sent the illegally detained Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Muhammad Yasin Malik , to four days police remand after Indian police brought false charges of attempt to murder against him and his associates in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, besides attempt to murder, the police slapped several other charges on the JKLF Chairman and seven of his associates, Mushtaq Ajmal, Muhammad Hanif Dar, Imtiaz Ahmed Dar, Imtiaz Ahmed Ganai, Shakir Ahmed Ahangar, Fayaz Ahmed and Basharat Ahmed following their arrest in Srinagar on Monday.

Yasin Malik was leading the march participated by scores of people including women and youth who wore shrouds with “Indian Army kills us all” painted over.

The police had arrested JKLF leaders after subjecting them to severe torture when they tried to lead a march towards Badami Bagh military headquarters in Srinagar. The protest march was called by the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik against the killing of 11 innocent Kashmiris by Indian troops in Pulwama district on December 15.

The police had prevented the march and fired teargas on the participants before arresting the JKLF leaders and activists.

Yasin Malik was presented in the court of Third Munsif where his lawyer Advocate Bashir Siddique argued that it was unfortunate a leader of “such a huge stature” was slapped with a charge like attempt to murder police officers.

A JKLF spokesman said that party chief informed the court that police officers heckled him during the protest and there were many videos available as evidence.

“Those who assaulted peaceful protesters and almost strangulated me to death have charged us with attempt to murder which can only be termed as travesty of the law,” Yasin Malik told the court, according to the JKLF spokesman.

“Police then arrested us and booked us under various Sections but as soon Magistrate ordered our release on personal bond, police re-arrested and booked us under Section 307,” Yasin Malik said.

His counsel stated that the JKLF chief and all his seven associates were sent to four-day police remand.

Meanwhile, the High Court Bar Association of Occupied Kashmir in a statement in Srinagar strongly condemned the arrest of Muhammad Yasin Malik and his associates and implicating them on false charges after they were granted bail. It also appreciated the United Nations Human Rights Council, Amnesty International and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, for showing their concern over the killing, blinding and maiming of innocent people of Kashmir.

On the other hand, the HCBA has reconstituted its team of lawyers that will represent it in the writ petition filed by the Bar Association against the shifting of Kashmiri prisoners, detained under draconian Public Safety Act, to the jails outside the Valley.

The team comprising Zafar Ahmed Shah, R A Jan, Altaf Haqani, Muhammad Ashraf Butt, Arshad Andrabi and Bashir Siddique will represent the detainees in the case before a Division Bench of Justice Rajesh Bindal on Friday (today).