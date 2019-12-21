Share:

LAHORE - Shah Kamal, Khan Sports and Kashmir Crown Cricket Club won their respective matches in the 1st OTC Lahore Challenge Cup One-day Club Cricket Tournament. In the first match of the day at Pindi Gymkhana Ground, Shah Kamal beat Mughalpura Greens by 3 wickets. Mughalpura Greens scored 208/6 in 30 overs and in reply, achieved the target losing seven wickets in 29.4 overs. In the second match of the day played at Wahdat Eaglets Ground, Khan Sports beat Walton Gymkhana Club by 2 wickets. Walton Gymkhana were all out for 185 in 27.5 overs. In reply, Khan Sports chased the target losing eight wickets in 29.1 overs. In the third match of the day played here at Jallo Stadium, Kashmir Crown Club routed Faran Sports by 5 wickets. Faran Sports scored 152 losing 8 wickets while in reply, Kashmir Crown Club reached home losing five wickets in 25 overs.