MIRPUR (AJK)-In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the 5-day national anti-polio drive successively concluded.

More than 711,000 children of under 5 years of age were targeted to be administered the polio vaccine. Only in AJK’s metropolis - Muzaffarabad, the target of 124,249 children was set to be administered anti-Polio vaccines and Vitamin -drops and for this purpose 359 mobile teams were constituted and 58 fixed and 19 transit points have been set up by Polio Eradication Committee. The state health department’s Polio Eradication Committee had made adequate arrangement to executive the polio-eradication campaign in a befitting manner. The integrated campaign started on Dec. 16 and continued for five days without any pause.

The AJK health authorities had set a target to immunize at least 7.11 lac children under 5-year of age with the polio vaccine throughout the area during the campaign to save the children from the disease of polio. Parents fully cooperated the drive enthusiastically by getting their children administered with the polio-vaccine by the mobile paramedical staff teams. The AJK Health Department had made adequate arrangements to provide at least seven lakh anti-polio vaccine doses for the entire four-day drive across AJK. At least 63 zonal supervisors will look after the campaign conducted by 481 in charges of different areas in AJK.

Besides, the parents also brought their children to get their children fed with the polio vaccine drops at the fixed centers close to their homes including hospitals and district and tehsil health offices The fixed centers were set up at the hospitals, basic health units, rural health centers as well as various other spots to vaccinate the children with the anti-polio drops.

The total staff involved in the drive including mobile teams comprising over 4500 workers visited door to door to immunize the children of and under 5 years of age during the nation-wide campaign throughout Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

It may be added that the state health authorities claimed that there no any case of polio disease to any child detected in any part of Azad Jammu & Kashmir during last 19 years.