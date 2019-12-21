Share:

KARACHI - Most of the business in the Sindh Assembly could not be taken up on Friday as the sixth session spanning 99 days was prorogued right after Question Hour when the Deputy Speaker Rehana Laghari read out the Governor’s order for prorogation.

“In exercise of powers conferred upon me under clause (b) of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973 and other provisions enabling me in this behalf, I, Imran Ismail, Governor of Sindh, hereby order that on conclusion of its business the Provincial Assembly of Sindh shall stand prorogued on Friday, the 20th December, 2019,” the Deputy Speaker read out this right after the Question Hour without taking remaining agenda items.

Eight call attention notices, an adjournment motion, presentation and consideration of the report of standing committee on Higher, Technical Education And Research, School Education (Upto Matriculation) And Special Education on government bill The Aror University Of Art, Architecture, Design And Heritages, Sukkur, Bill, 2019 and discussion on adjournment motion problems of steel mill Karachi and its employees could not be taken up. The session was summoned on September 13 by Governor Imran Ismail on the provincial government’s recommendation.

Earlier during the Question Hour, Zakat and Ushr Parliamentary Secretary Heer Soho informed the Assembly that Rs26.31 million Zakat funds were given to 1,445 poor orphans and needy girls from Jan 2017 to June 2018.

Furnishing a statement and replies to the lawmakers’ queries during the Question Hour in the house, she said that the beneficiary girls were Muslim and dependent on their parents, guardians or social welfare organizations for subsistence.

The opposition members belonging to the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf and Muttahida Qaumi Movement- Pakistan pointed out that meagre amounts were disbursed in densely-populated districts in Karachi, while huge money was distributed in other districts of the province.

She said that there were 7,053 Zakat and Ushr Committees at district, taluka and union council levels.

“These committees determine the entitlement of needy women for disbursement of Zakat funds to deserving girls for their marriages”, Ms Soho added. She said that the Zakat committees comprised seven members and headed by a chairman.

To a question, the parliamentary secretary said that the Zakat and Ushr Department was providing certain financial aids to poor and deserving people.

She said that these facilities included Guzara Allowance through Sindh Bank ATM cards, stipend to students of madaris. Fee, course books and study material.