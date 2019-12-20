Share:

LAHORE-‘Aimna’ debut performance presented by aspiring students of Ajoka’s Art of Acting and writing course enthralled the audience completely at the auditorium of Punjab Institute of Language, Art and Culture (Punjab complex).

Director General of PILAC Saman Rai and chairperson Ajoka theatre Zara Salman were chief guests of the evening who distributed the certificates among students who completed their acting and writing courses successfully from Ajoka institute.

Passionate theatre lovers and people from different walks of life attended the performance.

Ajoka’s executive director Shahid Nadeem told the audience that play was a joint production of acting and writing class students under the direction of Nirvaan Nadeem who jelled into a brilliant performing team within a short span of time.

Written by Zainab Yousaf (student of writing class) the play was a light hearted humorous account of memories of domestic maid “Aimna”.

Ishrat Shaheen played the title character with great perfection and received applause from the audience.

The story explores the relation of woman maid and daughter of household in the flashback with interesting encounters.

The other cast included Khawar Latif , Fahad Amir , Arhum Butt , Humza Iqbal Khan , Zubair Ahsan Bhatti , Elsa Shabir , Ishrat Shaheen , Noor us Sabah , Komal Bhatti , Asghar Ali , Muqaddas Rana , Zainub Yousafetc. All the actors received outstanding response from audience for brilliant showcase of their talent and skills.

The play was directed by Nirvaan Nadeem, the director of Ajoka’s institute. Nirvaan thanked the audience for encouraging the aspiring talent and vowed that Ajoka is committed to spread the social awareness and meaning entertainment through theatre and will continue this mission with the same spirit and dedication by supporting and nurturing the upcoming talent and actors.