ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Army’s athletes dominated the second day of the 14th Korean Ambassador National Taekwondo Championship 2019 here at Amir Khan Boxing Hall, Pakistan Sports Complex on Friday.

Army athletes occupied top slot with 12 golds, 4 silvers with total 16 medals and 460 points. Wapda were second with one gold, 6 silvers and as many bronze medals with total 14 medals and 243 points and Pakistan Air Force (PAF), who had won two gold medals on the inaugural day, failed to add any further gold, but won 3 silver and 4 bronze medals with total 14 medals and 192 points. Railways were fourth after earning 3 silver and 4 bronze medals with total 12 medals and 154 points followed by KP with 1 gold, 1 bronze and 49 points.

The highlight of the day was the generous help of Korean Embassy, who donated equipment to Pakistan Taekwondo Federation for promotion and development of the game in Pakistan. The equipment will be distributed among affiliated associations and departments, which include Dobak total 150 size and 30 in numbers, Dobok 160 and 30, Dobok 170 and 30, Dobok 180 and 30, Dobok 190 and 30, Dobok 200 and 20, double target 40, head gear 40, chest gear 40, forearm 30 and shin guard 30.

Talking to The Nation, PTF President Lt Col (R) Wasim Ahmed Janjua said: “Koreans are doing great help to the PTF and Pakistan. They always supported us for this noble cause, but we are expecting the IPC Minister to come up with good for the country and athletes. We had detailed conversation with IPC Secretary Akbar Hussian Durrani, who is highly supportive and we presented him with the idea of starting academy in Islamabad. We requested him to allocate land in the PSB premises, where we will construct the state-of-the-art academy to produce champions for the country.

“The Olympics qualifiers will be held in China in April and I have requested the IPC secretary to start training camp for athletes before proceeding to China. We have pinned great hopes in Haroon to not only qualify for 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but also carry forward national hopes of winning medal, but it is not possible without government help. We want the Dr Fehmida Mirza to provide us with latest equipment to host the next year’s G1 event, which will be very first of its kind in Islamabad,” Wasim concluded.