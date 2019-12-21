Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday reiterated that progress and prosperity of Balochistan and Karachi is among top priorities of the federal government.

Talking to a delegation of PTI Parliamentary Party Balochistan and PTI MNAs from Karachi separately here at his office Prime Minister directed to the elected members to remain in contact with people so that practicable proposals could be implemented for resolution of their problems.

In his interaction with a delegation of Parliamentary Party Balochistan led by Special Assistant Yar Muhammad Rind, Prime Minister said that the federal government is committed to assist Balochistan government in the best possible manner for progress of the province.

The Prime Minister said bringing improvement in the living standard of the people of Balochistan and socio-economic development in the province is a priority of the federal government.

He said after attaining economic stability, the government is making utmost efforts to expedite industrial process so that the youth could get employment opportunities.

Imran Khan said the youth of Balochistan will be able to benefit fully from the fast economic progress of the country. He said the government is focused to provide skills to the youth of Balochistan.

The people of Balochistan, particularly the poverty-stricken community, will benefit from the comprehensive social protection program “Ehsaas.”

The Prime Minister directed the elected representatives to play their active role in highlighting people’s problems and solving them.

Meanwhile, talking to PTI MNAs from Karachi, Prime Minister said that the federal government is fully aware of the problems of Karachi and also committed to play its role for their solution.

He said Karachi is the economic hub of the country, and Karachi’s progress is progress of the country. He said progress and prosperity of Karachi is among top priorities of the federal government.

The Prime Minister said after achieving economic stability, the government is focussed on resolving issues of the people including inflation and provision of job opportunities.

He said that the government is paying special attention to bring prices of essential commodities under control.

Imran Khan said the private sector and business community are being facilitated for generation of employment opportunities for the youth.

He said acceleration in industrial process and expeditious progress in various development projects will provide jobs to the youth.

The Prime Minister directed the elected members to remain in contact with people so that practicable proposals could be implemented for resolution of their problems.