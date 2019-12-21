Share:

Toba Tek Singh - Five passengers of a bus were injured when it turned turtle due to dense fog on Multan-Faisalabad road near Pirmahal on Friday. Rescue 1122 service reported that bus was bound for Gujrat from Karachi.When it was near Arrouti bypass road,it turned over when its driver was turning on a sharp road-turn as a result at least five passengers received wounds. They were shifted to Arrouti Rural Health Centre while several others who had minor injuries were allowed to continue journey after giving them first aid. Punjab highway patrol police arranged travelling of all bus passengers by other buses on the route.

Earthquake hits parts of Punjab

SARGODHA/HAFIZABAD - Hafizabad, Pindi Bhattain and other towns of the district were rocked by severe earthquake at 4:42pm yesterday. Panic stricken people ran out of their houses and shops reciting Kalma-i-Tayyaba to seek mercy of Almighty Allah. No loss of life or property was reported from any place of the district till the filing of the report. Likewise, Repeated severe shocks of earthquake jolted everything here on Friday, people rushed out from their houses shops and other building in panic. They recited Qalma Tayyba and holy verses. Women and children busy in shopping at Jumma Bazaar also scared and began to crying. However, Rescue 1122 sources told that any live or property loss had not be reported due to earthquake tremors.

KFUEIT’s board of studies meeting held

Rahim Yar Khan - Khawaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology (KFUEIT) Vice Chancellor Dr M Suleman Tahir chaired the 3rd meeting of Board of Advanced Studies & Research (BASR). More than 289 projects of MS / MPhil were presented before the board for approval of title, synopsis, supervisor & thesis templates and got approval of the Board.

This increase in graduate programmes research projects is many folds since last BASR meeting, which is evident of the fact that university is focused towards flourishing the research culture among faculty and students, the meeting was told.

The vice chancellor thanked the participants particularly the external experts for their active participation and valuable input for 3rd BASR meeting. He said that university will keep promoting the research & innovation culture through collaboration with industrial and entrepreneurial linkage. In this regard, many initiatives have already been taken to help achieve these objectives.