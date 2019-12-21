Share:

Toba Tek Singh - Five passengers of a bus were injured when it turned turtle due to dense fog on Multan-Faisalabad road near Pirmahal on Friday. Rescue 1122 service reported that bus was bound for Gujrat from Karachi.When it was near Arrouti bypass road,it turned over when its driver was turning on a sharp road-turn as a result at least five passengers received wounds. They were shifted to Arrouti Rural Health Centre while several others who had minor injuries were allowed to continue journey after giving them first aid. Punjab highway patrol police arranged travelling of all bus passengers by other buses on the route.