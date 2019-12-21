Share:

Dera Ghazi Khan/Lahore-Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated several development projects and laid the foundation stones of many other schemes during his visit to Dera Ghazi Khan.

He inaugurated 52-kilometers DG Khan-Muzaffargarh dual carriageway which has been completed with a cost of Rs13.5 billion. He laid the foundation stone of construction of different blocks of Ghazi University and also inaugurated the e-rozgar centre.

He inaugurated cricket stadium and vehicles inspection station besides laying the foundation stones of BS-block of Government Degree College for Women and Solid Waste Management Company in DG Khan. He laid the foundation stones of the provision of missing facilities project, new library block and BS program at Government Boys Degree College Taunsa Sharif.

On the occasion, the chief minister said that DG Khan-Muzaffargarh dual road is a gift for the people of southern Punjab adding that people are being fully facilitated by the incumbent government while past governments made their lives difficult by entangling them in the quagmire of crises. “I have brought projects worth billions of rupees for the DG Khan division to help improve the quality of life,” he said.

The chief minister also inaugurated a new block of DHQ Teaching Hospital. An amount of more than five billion rupees has been earmarked for up-gradation and provision of necessary facilities in this hospital.

A cardiology center will be set up with an amount of more than four billion rupees and separate OPD, gynae and neuro-surgery wards will be constructed. The chief minister assured to provide every required facility in the hospital and added that the district hospital will be made a state-of-the-art medical institution. The government will ensure the provision of modern medical facilities in all the hospitals of the province, he added. Healthcare facilities will be made better than the best in deprived areas so that ordinary patients could access the same medical facilities in government hospitals which are being enjoyed by the rich in private hospitals.

The chief minister also visited Baloch Levies Lines and laid the foundation stone of the renovation project of border military police force inn and repair and maintenance of district court roads. A smartly turned-out contingent of BMP and Baloch Levies presented the guard of honor to the chief minister. The chief minister inspected the vehicles and decorated six newly promoted BMP officers with badges.

While addressing the jawans, Usman Buzdar said that BMP and Baloch Levies enjoy a history of wonderful traditions and both have always exhibited the best capabilities while performing duties in tribal areas of Koh-e-Suleman. Theft and street crimes are very minimal in these areas and exemplary law & order situation is a model for the whole of the province, he said. The people are peaceful and respectable, he added. He said that special relaxations are being offered to the residents of Koh-e-Suleman in recruitment rules of police and rangers for the first time. Special relaxation will be given to the residents of this area in age limit and physical measurement, he added. He further said that the promotion of BMP and Baloch Levies’ employees was pending for a long period of time. Now, 115 employees have been given promotions and new vehicles are also given to BMP and Baloch Levies in DG Khan and Rajanpur. Meanwhile, permission has been granted for recruitment against 666 vacant posts in BMP and Baloch Levies according to amended rules, he said. 565 new posts are being given for the recruitment of local people as sub-inspectors, ASIs, head constables, and constables. He disclosed that permission has been granted to establish six new police stations and security posts in tribal areas and added that new rescue 1122 centers are under construction in Barthi and Fazla. Similarly, the border military police inn is being repaired in DG Khan with an amount of Rs1.30 crore. I extend congratulation to the jawans of Baloch Levies and border military police over their wonderful performance, concluded the chief minister.